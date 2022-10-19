Juwan Howard flashes quiet confidence at Big Ten Media Days

MINNEAPOLIS — Michigan Coach Juan Howard glided into Big Ten Media Days flashing his big grin. The Wolverines are expected to be really competitive in the wide-open Big Ten 2022-23 race. Getting Preseason Player of the Year Hunter Dickinson back was a big boon, and Michigan was projected to finish near the top of the league standings. Howard is used to getting picked by some to win the league. But last year, Michigan needed a late Sweet 16 run to salvage what had been a mostly-underwhelming season.

Even with Dickinson and two second-round picks (Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate) in the 2022 NBA Draft, Michigan just couldn’t click. But Howard has a cool sense of confidence like he knows something about his team that he can’t wait to share.

“Everyone has their predictions, everyone has their opinions,” Howard said Wednesday. “We’re going to keep forging ahead, keep growing, keep trying to get better game by game, practice by practice. Hopefully, we have some good health. Health plays a huge role. I’m really looking forward to our chances. “

Here are the top topics Howard hit on during media availability: