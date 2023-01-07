Juwan Howard discusses Michigan basketball’s loss to the Spartans, respect for Tom Izzo

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Juwan Howard met with the media following Michigan men’s basketball’s 59-53 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon at the Breslin Center.

Here’s what he said:

On if the low-scoring game was due to bad offense or good defense:

I would say great defense on both sides. I know we were competing hard and scrapping and doing our best to try to limit them to one-shot opportunities by keeping them off the offensive glass. Michigan State does a great job of sending three or four guys to the Offensive glass. Our guys were so Dialed in to keep trying to keep them in front, keep them out of the paint and at the same time contesting shots and like I said earlier, try to keep them off the Offensive glass.

On the game being representative of the rivalry:

I’ll say it was a typical rivalry game where both teams are battling trying to win a game. Lucky enough for them, they were playing on their home floor with their home fans. It was a great atmosphere. Extremely competitive game. Gotta love it.

On getting to single digits late:

Second half adjustments. Also getting back to who we are as a team. First half, with the foul trouble to Jett, Duggie — and it was early too — we had some different lineups in there that some had never played together. But I love how defensively, guys were trying to keep guys in front, try to keep AJ out of the paint which is tough to do. Try to keep them off the glass, which is challenging. But it says a lot about our level of competitiveness.

Second half, we made a run. Started attacking the paint and not settling for a lot of these Threes and Jumpers and things like that — putting pressure on the basket. Unfortunately for us on the other end, AJ got in the paint and made that tough runner. Also, I think they got an Offensive rebound. Those are things that hurt you because that’s what they’re great at.

On sitting Dug McDaniel and Jett Howard in the first half when the team has limited guard depth:

We gotta do it by committee. That’s how basketball goes sometimes. It doesn’t always go how you plan it. As coaches, we’ve got to figure it out. As players, they’ve got to figure it out on the floor.

Belief and trust in our locker room and also on that roster, it’s real. Whoever goes in the game, we know it’s going to be next man up mentality. Unfortunately, it’s tough when you have your primary ball handlers on the bench with foul trouble. We also had one of your top scorers who is also one of your secondary ball handlers. But we figured it out. We’re not gonna make excuses. Keep rolling.

On the Breslin Center environment having an impact:

I’m sorry. Ask Coach Izzo. It probably helped them. You’ve got to enjoy it. I’m sure our guys, they loved being on the road playing in a beautiful environment like this. That’s what competitors do: step up to the competition.

On if Michigan settled for too many outside shots in the first half:

Well, when you look at the stats, you say, ‘Okay, 1-for-9 from three.’ It’s easy to point that out, but some of the shots that we took were open. Just didn’t fall.

On how Michigan State defended Hunter Dickinson:

We have Duggie and Jett, some of the decision makers that are out there on the floor and it’s easy to get Hunter in spots that’s going to be effective.

On getting Hunter Dickinson good looks with young guards:

It’s great to get guys’ feet wet and get a chance to compete out here in Breslin because this is one of the best environments that you can play in college basketball. Guys like Isaiah came in and gave us a big lift in the first half. Jace has been here before and has the experience. Kobe didn’t play the point guard position and logged a lot of minutes in the first half. It’s going to be that way sometimes.

On his relationship with Tom Izzo:

I feel we have a very good competitive relationship. I have a ton of respect for him and what he’s done with his program. All the successful years that he’s had consistently, which is hard. Won a national championship, a ton of Big Ten titles. His resume and his experience speak for themselves.