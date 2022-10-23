Juwan Gary, Sam Griesel shine in Nebraska basketball’s exhibition win

LINCOLN – Nebraska beat Chadron State 87-60 during Sunday’s exhibition at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Alabama transfer Juwan Gary led all scorers with 23 points to go with nine rebounds (four offensive) in a sixth-man role. North Dakota State transfer Sam Griesel added 14 points, seven assists and four rebounds.

NU shot just 23.1% from 3-point range but overwhelmed the Eagles with its size, strength and energy. The Huskers forced 18 turnovers and grabbed 19 offensive rebounds, both of which are key areas of emphasis for this year’s team.

Nebraska hopes to continue those trends next weekend at Colorado. The Huskers will play their old Big 12 foes at 5 pm Sunday in Boulder.

