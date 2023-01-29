Juventus vs. Monza: How to watch Serie A online, TV channel, live stream info, start time

Serie A is back in action on Sunday only on Paramount+.

Who’s Playing

Monza @ Juventus

Current Records: Monza 6-4-9; Juventus 11-5-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 am ET

Sunday at 9 am ET Where: Allianz Stadium

Allianz Stadium TV: Paramount+

What to Know

Monza fans better hope the Squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Monza will head out on the road to face off against Juventus at Allianz Stadium. Despite the trouble winning, Monza have kept their last four contests to within a goal, so Juventus should be prepared for a fight.

Monza took on Sassuolo on Sunday for the first time this season, but the teams will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. The White and Reds and the Black and Greens finished their game with a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, the White and Blacks and the Goddess finished up their game with a 3-3 draw.

The draw rounded out Monza’s record to 6-4-9 and Sassuolo’s to 4-5-10. We’ll find out soon enough whether it’s one that they end up liking.

Odds

Juventus are a huge favorite against Monza, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -189 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

