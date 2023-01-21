Juventus vs. Atalanta live stream: Serie A prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, start time, odds

It was an eventful week for Juventus. After appointing a new board on Wednesday with Gianluca Ferrero replacing Andrea Agnelli as chairman of the club, on Friday Juventus were handed a 15-point deduction from the current Serie A standings and former club chairman Andrea Agnelli was suspended for two years from holding office in Italian soccer due to mishandling and manipulating transfer finances, the Italian FA (FIGC) announced. The deduction stemming from violations in accounting relating to capital gains will see Juventus drop from 37 points to 22 where they will slot in 10th place in the 20-team league and run the danger of finishing outside a top-four spot to qualify for next season’s Champions League. On Sunday, Juventus face Atalanta who are also in the race for the top four this season. Here’s what you need to know

Viewing information



Date : Sunday, Jan. 22 | Time : 2:45 pm ET

: Sunday, Jan. 22 | : 2:45 pm ET Location : Allianz Stadium — Turin, Italy

: Allianz Stadium — Turin, Italy Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Juventus +122; Draw +230; Atalanta +225 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Featured Game | Juventus vs. Atalanta

Talking points

After what happened on Friday, the club will appeal to the Guarantee College from the Italian national Olympic committee (CONI) to see if the deducted points get restored. Meanwhile, Massimiliano Allegri’s team has to win games to be back in the race for the Champions League’s qualification.

Last weekend Juventus lost 5-1 against Naples and probably marked a deciding moment for the Scudetto race. Luciano Spalletti’s side are now nine points ahead of AC Milan and ten points ahead of Inter Milan .

and probably marked a deciding moment for the Scudetto race. Luciano Spalletti’s side are now nine points ahead of and ten points ahead of . Atalanta are back in a good form and won the last two Serie A matches. Gasperini’s side are now fifth (same points with Lazio and AS Roma ). Young striker Rasmus Hojlund is the new star of the team and already scored four goals in 14 Serie A matches this year.

Prediction

After what happened on Friday, Juventus are expected to react and need to send a message to the whole Serie A. Pick: Juventus 2, Atalanta 1.