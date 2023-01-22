Juventus fans cancel Sky and DAZN Subscriptions in Protest at points deduction

Serie A Giants Juventus have confirmed they intend to appeal against their 15-point deduction as they consider it “a clear injustice towards millions of fans”.

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) confirmed the punishment on Friday following an investigation into the 36-time Italian champions’ past transfer dealings.

Juve have slipped from third in Serie A to 10th and are 12 points off the Champions League places with 20 matches left to play.

The FIGC also hit the club’s former president Andrea Agnelli and former chief executive Maurizio Arrivabene with two-year bans from Italian football.

Andrea Agnelli

While the appeal process is set to be undertaken, Juve fans have taken matters into their own hands as thousands have begun to cancel existing subscriptions to platforms such as DAZN and Sky Italy with both operators holding the Serie A rights for Italy.

The Turin based side are the most-popular team in Italy, with fans located throughout the Nation with more than 8 million of the total confessed 14 million football fans in Italy professing to support the Bianconeri.

The campaign, initially launched on Twitter with the hashtags #DisdettaDAZN and #DisdettaSky (cancel DAZN/Sky) has been trending on Twitter all weekend with The Italian daily Corriere del Mezzogiorno claims that in the region of Puglia alone there have been 13,000 cancellations in just a 24 hour period.