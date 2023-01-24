MILAN: Juventus played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Atalanta in their first match since being slapped with a Massive points deduction for illicit transfer activity, AS Roma taking their place in Serie A’s Champions League positions following a 2-0 win at Spezia.

Italy’s biggest football club were Rocked on Friday by the Italian Football Federation’s decision to dock them 15 points after ruling they had managed capital gains from transfers to artificially benefit their accounts.

That decision, which leaves them ninth in Italy’s top flight on 23 points, Drew howls of Disapproval from Juve fans at the Allianz Stadium before a hugely entertaining Encounter and was blasted as “unjust and unequal” by CEO Maurizio Scanavino pre-match.

But the team showed fight to twice come back from going behind to Ademola Lookman goals to draw an exciting encounter, with Danilo’s drive Midway through the second half eventually earning his team a point.

Juve are 14 points from the Champions League positions, a bad situation for a club whose last accounts were nearly 240 million euros in the red and have various bodies examining their financial conduct.

“We have to keep doing our work, which is on the pitch. We must thank the players for what they did this evening, because I realize it is psychologically damaging to see yourself go from second or third place into 10th, it feels like having what you achieved taken away,” Coach Massimiliano Allegri said to DAZN. “The players and the staff who worked around them are to be congratulated. I think we’d need 71 points to get into the Champions League… We need to look at the reality who how things are.”

Atalanta took the lead after five minutes when forward Lookman managed to get to the edge of the box, where his shot from an acute angle beat Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

The hosts equalized in the 25th minute when Angel Di Maria converted a penalty given for a foul on Nicolo Fagioli by Ederson. Arkadiusz Milik completed the comeback with a volley inside the box from Fagioli’s cross less than 10 minutes later.

Atalanta needed eight minutes of the second half to retake the lead, with Joakim Maehle equalizing 35 seconds after the restart before Lookman headed in his second of the night in the 53rd minute.

Danilo equalized for Juventus in the 65th minute with a well-placed low free kick and left Atalanta in fifth place on 35 points.

Roma are fourth, provisionally level on 37 points with Inter Milan and just one behind second-placed AC Milan, after goals from Stephan El Shaarawy and Tammy Abraham at Spezia.

Paulo Dybala ran into the box in first half stoppage time and picked out El Shaarawy with a cross who finished past Spezia goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski.

Abraham doubled their lead four minutes after the break, getting through the Spezia defense and calmly slotting the ball into the lower left corner of the goal from the edge of the box.

Spezia are 15th on 18 points, one ahead of Sassuolo who sit just above the relegation zone following their 1-1 draw at Monza earlier on Sunday.

Sassuolo are edging ever closer to the bottom three as Verona won for the second time since Marco Zaffaroni took over during the World Cup break on Saturday to move to within five points of safety.

Their point at the U-Power Stadium made Survival even Harder for Sampdoria, who fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Udinese following Kingsley Ehizibue’s Strike with two minutes remaining.

Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2023