Justus Terry commits to UGA football for 2025 class

Justus Terry, a four-star defensive lineman from Manchester, Ga., has committed to UGA football for the class of 2025.

Terry committed to Kirby Smart and the back-to-back national Champion Georgia Bulldogs on Monday via a post on Twitter.

Kirby Smart quickly responded following the announcement from Terry.

Go Dawgs!! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) January 13, 2023

Justus Terry (6-5, 270) currently plays for Manchester High School. He committed to UGA over offers from several top schools, including Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCF, and USC.

In the 247Sports Composite, Justus Terry is rated as a four-star recruit, the No. 4 defensive lineman, and the No. 35 overall Recruit in the country for 2025. Rivals.com also rates Justus Terry as a four-star Recruit and the No. 73 overall Recruit for the 2025 class.

With the addition of Terry, the Georgia Bulldogs now have three commitments for the class of 2025. UGA’s 2025 class is currently ranked first in the 247Sports Team Rankings, just ahead of Colorado, Alabama, Michigan, and Cal. No other teams have commitments yet for the 2025 season.

