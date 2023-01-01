Justus Fine Art Gallery to open New Year’s Exhibit

The New Year’s Exhibit at Justus Fine Art Gallery, 827-A Central Ave., will feature a selection of work by artists including Mark Blaney, Donnie Copeland, Matthew Hasty, Robyn Horn, gallery owner Dolores Justus, Dennis McCann, Sammy Peters, Sandra Sell, and Gene Sparling.

The gallery will host a reception from 5-9 pm Friday as part of the monthly Gallery Walk in downtown Hot Springs, and the exhibit will be on display through Jan. 31.

A series of new watercolor paintings by Blaney will be featured in the January show. Blaney has been exhibiting his paintings, drawings, and sculptures for over 25 years, according to a news release from the gallery.

His Solo exhibits include Thomas Gallery in Bloomington, Indiana, 2020, 2019; the Walron Center of the Arts in Bloomington, 2011; Greg Thompson Fine Art in Little Rock, 2010; and Galeria Antenea, San Miguel, Guanajuanto, Mexico, 2003. His group exhibitions include the Delta Exhibition at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, formerly the Arkansas Arts Center, in Little Rock, 2002, 2001. Blaney’s work has also been exhibited at galleries and other Venues throughout the Nation and abroad. Commissions of his work have included Duke University, Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; Carti Cancer Center in Little Rock; the University of Arkansas Medical Center in Little Rock; Smith-Barney Investment Firm, San Francisco; Women’s Crisis Center in Pine Bluff; and Arkansas Sheriff’s Youth Ranch in Alma. Blaney also completed several murals in the Argenta arts corridor of North Little Rock this year, the release said.

“Copeland’s abstract Collage paintings emphasize pattern, texture, color and mark. His works are a Synthesis of the visuality of landscapes, such as the planted fields and prairie that run along the Mississippi and Arkansas rivers, as well as that of peoples and cultures local and distant, rural and urban,” the release said. Copeland earned an MFA in painting from the University of Dallas and currently serves as associate professor of Visual Arts and chair of the Department of Visual Arts at Ouachita Baptist University. “His work has been included in numerous exhibitions, along with corporate and private collections,” it said.

McCann’s dramatic pastel work has been included in numerous regional and national exhibitions, including Art Basel/Spectrum, in Miami, Florida, 2016; the 59th Annual Delta Exhibition at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Art in Little Rock, 2017; the 2019 RAM Invitational at the Fort Smith Art Museum in Fort Smith; the 2019 National Exhibition, “Reflections in Pastel,” in Little Rock; and “Dennis McCann: A History,” Solo exhibition at the Laman Library Argenta Gallery, 2015. Along with participating in more than 200 exhibitions, McCann’s work is also included in many private and corporate collections. McCann holds BA, BSE, and MA degrees from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock.

Justus Fine Art Gallery is open from 10 am to 5 pm Wednesday through Saturday and by appointment. Call 501-321-2335 or visit http://www.justusfineart.com for more information.

“STR118,” by Donnie Copeland. – Submitted photo

