Justin Timberlake-owned company builds a short-course craze

Justin Timberlake has as many talents as an Octopus has tentacles. Perhaps more.

Many would associate him with his Performing Careers in music and acting. Some might shine a light on his producing chops, while others could give a nod towards his collaborative skills. Philanthropist, Investor and hobbyist. Check, check and check.

It’s the last two that led Timberlake to 8AM Golf, which owns a collection of golf brands that range from a media magazine to apps, equipment, and course architecture and design.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button