Justin Timberlake invests in par-3 golf course in South Carolina

Justin Timberlake used to have his name on a title sponsorship of a PGA Tour stop in Las Vegas. He’s also a regular on the Celebrity pro-am circuit.

Now the musician and actor has signed on as Investor in a par-3 golf course, according to thestate.com.

Timberlake is involved with 8AM Golf, which is part of Nicklaus Companies. 8AM recently bought a 35-percent stake in 3’s Greenville Golf in Greenville, South Carolina.

Originally called Crosswinds, the course is owned by Davis Sezna, who bought the 30-year-old course four years ago. The name fits better with the par-3 layout but also with the theme of golf, food and beverage and fun. Senza tells thestate.com that 60 percent of the business will not be related to golf but with the menu, the entertainment associated with the course.

The 3’s was built as an 18-hole course but now has 12 in addition to a 6 ½-acre short-game area, a “humps and bumps” putting course as well as a kid course.

“The 3’s concept is one I’m extremely excited about,” Timberlake said in a news release. “Making golf more accessible, less intimidating, and more fun is a passion of mine, and that’s exactly what 3’s accomplishes with its 12-hole, par-3 layout and its relaxed, ‘All are welcome’ vibe.”

“The Shack” is renovated for better food and beverage service and will have what Sezna claims will be the biggest ice machine in golf. The venue will have indoor and outdoor seating for dining. The plans call for an 11 pm closing time and that includes the golf activities.

Sezna is looking at expanding the concept to other markets, including Nashville, Scottsdale and Vegas.