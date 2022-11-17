Justin Timberlake invests in Par 3 golf course in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf announced their investment in 3′s, an innovative new concept in golf entertainment that combines an accessible, Par-3 golf course in Greenville.

3′s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and Hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville, South Carolina in 2020. As the newest company in the 8AM Golf portfolio, 3′s will work with local partners to bring its innovative concept to major metro areas across the United States in the months to come.

3′s features lighted, 12-hole par-3 golf, with adjacent practice areas, an 18-hole putting course and other golf-related attractions. Lively music and bar and restaurant amenities provide a laid-back, high-quality dining experience that adds to the fun.

“The 3′s concept is one I’m extremely excited about,” said Justin Timberlake. “Making golf more accessible, less intimidating, and more fun is a passion of mine, and that’s exactly what 3′s accomplishes with its 12-hole, par-3 layout and its relaxed, ‘all are welcome’ vibe.”

Justin Timberlake has been an Investor and partner in 8AM Golf since 2020 and is now leading creative initiatives across the entire 8AM Golf portfolio of brands.

