Justin Timberlake backed a Greenville par 3 golf course. What’s next? | Greenville Business

GREENVILLE — 3’s Greenville Golf and Grill found the Spotlight in late November after an investment group that includes singer Justin Timberlake bought into the concept.

The plans by 8AM Golf are to make mild Improvements to the Greenville location, which features a 12-hole par 3 course on 29 Acres near the North Pleasantburg Drive exit of Interstate 385, and introduce the concept to other metro areas Nationwide in the coming years .

“They bought into 35 percent of my concept, so they’re partners,” 3’s owner Davis Senza told The Post and Courier. “I don’t think we’re talking about numbers. But I will say that they have bought in and I can’t imagine a better partner than 8AM Golf.”

Hoyt McGarity, president of 8AM Golf, sees the investment as more than just capital.

“8AM is strategic,” McGarity said. “We have golf assets. We have media assets. We have a lot to help a company like 3’s.”

The firm has about 10 assets under its umbrella such as Golf Magazine, Golf.com, club manufacturer Miura and more. The partners in the company include McGarity, chairman Howard Milstein and Timberlake, who runs creative initiatives.

In 2018, Senza bought Crosswinds Golf Course, an 18-hole, par 3 course designed by professional Golfers like Jay Haas, and transformed it into 3’s — a lighted, 12-hole course open daily until 10:30 pm The remaining six holes became a practice area and a 17,000-square-foot putting green. It opened to the public in July 2019.

“It was time for golf to be fun,” Senza said. “It was time for golf to be less intimidating and to attract more wonderful people who would not ordinarily be curious about the conventional game of golf at first but were looking for a segue to experience it.”

An expansion is in the pipeline as part of the investment. At least two or three more locations are planned in other metropolitan areas in the next two or three years. Senza hopes to start the next location sometime in 2023. Davis will oversee the initial new locations, McGarity said. Potential expansion locations include Scottsdale, Ariz., or Nashville, Tenn., with the greater Southeast being scouted.

“You can’t cookie-cutter 3’s because they’re not all the same,” McGarity said. “They’re all different acreage. They all feel different. You can have common things, but each 3’s is going to have their own identity.”

The partners are working through what will come next after the initial expansion. Senza said they may choose to open 3’s up to franchising with a template of concept, management, training and execution. McGarity said a joint venture partnership model could be possible where local investors in a determined market would provide resources to open a course.

“We need to get 3’s right in Greenville plus the other two before we can make those decisions,” McGarity said. “We got to make sure that our product is exactly what we’re thinking and what our vision is.”

McGarity called the Greenville course strong but said the other Hospitality aspects are in need of an upgrade.

“Everything around that track is going to get upgraded,” McGarity said about the non-golf aspects. “But that’s about it. I mean, it’s a great place, and we don’t want to mess with it either.”

Senza was developing the golf shack where food, drinks and merchandise are sold when the Pandemic halted the completion. This winter, the kitchen, indoor/outdoor bar and Porch will resume development with the goal to be finished by the spring of 2023.

“We’re just a support system,” McGarity said. “But Davis is, he’s the one that’s on the ground living and breathing it, which is what these things take.”