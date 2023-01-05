Justin Thomas Switching to Putter He’s Owned Since Childhood

Justin Thomas is taking the tried and true “go back to the basics” strategy to a whole new level this week at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawai’i.

At the PGA Tour’s first event of the calendar year, it’s commonplace to see players employing the latest equipment releases in their bags for the week. Thomas, however, is making an update to his roster of clubs that isn’t so new and shiny.

This week, the reigning PGA Champion will be reuniting with his Scotty Cameron Newport Circle T, which he apparently first played back in his middle school junior golf days.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button