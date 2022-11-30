Justin Thomas joins new golf league

Former Alabama All-American Justin Thomas has committed to play in the TGL, a golf league developed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy with the blessing of the PGA Tour that’s scheduled to start in January 2024.

Thomas and Jon Rahm are the first players after the Founders to agree to join the new venture, the PGA Tour announced on Tuesday.

“Team golf events have always been highlights throughout my career as the us-vs.-them mentality fuels my competitive spirit,” Thomas said in a release issued by the PGA Tour. “I am proud to be a foundational player of TGL, and while I am eager to test my skills once the league launches, I am eager to be a voice alongside Tiger, Rory and Jon in helping to shape the league and help expand the audience for the sport I love.”

TGL will begin with six teams of three PGA Tour players apiece and play in two-hour shows on Monday nights, with a 15-match regular-season schedule plus semifinal and Championship matches.

On its website, TGL describes its golf as “fusing advanced tech and live action in prime time.” The Golfers will compete in a custom-built arena combining “a data-rich virtual course with a state-of-the-art short-game complex.”

Woods, McIlroy and TGL founder and CEO Mike McCarley announced the league in August after, the PGA Tour said, almost two years of development.

The announcement came with the PGA Tour losing players to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Launched in June, LIV Golf is bankrolled by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia. It offered signup bonuses to attract players to a no-cut schedule of tournaments that feature individual and team competition and $25 million purses.

Thomas will play with Jordan Spieth against Woods and McIlroy in the seventh iteration of “The Match,” a made-for-TV event that will raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. “The Match” will be played at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, and televised by TNT at 5 pm CST Dec. 10.

Thomas is eighth in this week’s Official World Golf Ranking.

Thomas has 15 PGA Tour victories in his career, including two major championships – the 2017 and 2022 PGA Championship tournaments.

At Alabama, Thomas was the National Player of the Year in 2012 and a member of the Crimson Tide’s national-championship team in 2013.

Mark Inabinett is a sports reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter at @AMarkG1.