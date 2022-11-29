Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm joined Tiger Woods’ Monday night golf league

Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are the first players to commit to TGL—the upcoming Monday night team golf series backed by TMRW Sports—in addition to Founders Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

“Justin and Jon are tremendous additions to join Tiger and Rory as the next PGA TOUR players announced as part of TGL. Both are major Champions who have spent time as the number one player in the world and have represented their home countries in golf’s biggest team match-play events,” said Mike McCarley, the founder and CEO of TMRW Sports and a former Golf Channel executive.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button