Justin Northwest volleyball no longer Flying under the Radar with 22-match winning streak

The Justin Northwest volleyball team got off to a slow start this season, losing seven of its first 14 matches. What went unnoticed was that five of those losses came to area-ranked teams.

“We were in every game,” Northwest Coach Jennifer Chandler said. “We didn’t capitalize on some opportunities to finish sets and finish matches, but our kids competed. We have some young kids playing big roles for the first time, and it was a great learning experience.”

Northwest is making the state take notice now, winning 22 consecutive matches to rise to No. 4 in the area and No. 4 in the state in Class 5A. Northwest’s last loss was Aug. 20 against 6A state-ranked Waxahachie, and Northwest has lost only five sets during its winning streak.

That winning streak is the third-longest active streak in the Dallas area behind Plano West (24) and Arlington Martin (23).

Northwest (33-8, 9-0) has a two-match lead over Aledo in District 5-5A and has already beaten Aledo twice in district play. Northwest can clinch the district’s No. 1 seed with a win over Azle on Friday.

Northwest appears ready for another strong playoff run after reaching the third round last year and losing to state runner-up Grapevine. This is a program that is trying to make it to the state tournament for the first time since 1993.

“Any time your team experiences a playoff atmosphere, playoff games, it definitely is something that is beneficial for any team and program to build off of for the future,” Chandler said. “We had a very successful run last year, and we’re looking to continue to build off that like we have this season.”

It has been a challenge to get to this point.

Northwest missed the Playoffs in 2020 and 2017 and lost in the first round in 2019 and 2018. It was a combined 27-45 in 2015 and 2016.

This year, Northwest has three players with more than 200 kills — Lydia Seymour (295), Rylee Jackson (259) and Levariya Pinder (235). Seymour also leads the team with 102 blocks, Kiley Brooks has a team-high 457 digs and Sophie Chambers and Cassidy Hargesheimer have combined for 1,109 assists.

“There has been a strong emphasis with this group to be selfless,” Chandler said. “We have great team chemistry. Nobody cares who gets the credit as long as the team wins.”

Pinder and Brooks are starting as freshmen.

“They’re both exceptional people,” Chandler said. “They work hard, and they come in to learn every day. They’ve really meshed well with our kids. I feel like every game they get a little bit better.”

Seymour, committed to TCU, is one of four Northwest Seniors going on to play in college. She will be joined by Hargesheimer (Southwestern Assemblies of God), Chambers (Seattle Pacific) and Hannah Clear (Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University).

