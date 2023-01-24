Justin Jefferson Named to PFWA’s All-NFL & All-NFC Teams

EAGAN, Minn. – The Pro Football Writers of America organization has recognized Justin Jefferson for his outstanding 2022 season.

Jefferson was named to the PFWA All-NFL Team and All-NFC Team, the organization announced Monday.

The Vikings receiver racked up career highs in receptions (128) and yards (1,809) and caught eight touchdowns during Minnesota’s 13-4 campaign. Not to mention the multiple records he broke, including those previously held by Hall of Famers Randy Moss (Vikings single-season yards) and Cris Carter (Vikings single-season receptions). Jefferson’s receptions and yards led the NFL in 2022.

Jefferson was joined on the PFWA’s All-NFL Team by Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill. Jefferson and AJ Brown (Eagles) were tabbed as the All-NFC wideouts.

This marks the third offseason Honor Jefferson has received this year, having also been named First-Team All-Pro by The Associated Press and to his third straight Pro Bowl.

While this is Jefferson’s first time selected to the All-NFL or All-NFC team, he was named to the PFWA’s 2020 All-Rookie team.