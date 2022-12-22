Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins, and three other Vikings named to the 2023 Pro Bowl

Five Vikings players were selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl games: WR Justin Jefferson, QB Kirk Cousins, OLB Za’Darius Smith, TE TJ Hockenson, and LS Andrew DePaola. Jefferson, Smith, and DePaola are starters.

The 11-3 Vikings are one of just six teams with at least five Pro Bowl selections. The Eagles, Cowboys, Chiefs, 49ers, and Ravens all had at least six.

This year’s Pro Bowl is no longer a traditional game. Instead, players will compete in a series of skills competitions throughout the week and a flag football game on Sunday, February 5th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Rosters were selected by coaches, players, and fans, with each group’s vote counting equally.

