Justin Jefferson for MVP & Greg Joseph’s Game-Winning Field Goal vs. Giants

Cousins ​​had seen Joseph make similar kicks in training camp, but that was without the level of pressure that can’t be simulated in practice. I think his mind went to overtime just because he feels that a little bit of mental preparation can help in those moments.

There might be a little bit of a philosophy of figuring out the kind of game the Vikings are in each week and whether or not the opponent is defending Minnesota the way that was expected when the game plan was built.

O’Connell’s background as a former NFL backup QB, as well as other Assistant coaches who have played the position at various levels, has to help other players better understand everything on a QB’s plate. Teammates and Cousins ​​have been able to build some strong relationships that have been further strengthened by O’Connell and the staff.

I thought a somewhat under-noticed aspect of his play Saturday was how locked in he was after nearly throwing the interception that was reviewed and determined to be an incompletion. He wasn’t rattled by that one at all.

Merry Christmas, Craig – wow, yet another must-watch game on Saturday. I figured it would be tough to top last week’s win over Indy, but this win against the Giants is a strong contender. A couple thoughts on the game while hunkered down in the cold of Houston. Earlier close games seemed to show either a lack of adjustments by the coaching staff or a lack of execution on the field. At times we were exciting to watch, and other times cringeworthy. After watching the past two semi-miracle wins, perhaps the reality is that we are well prepared to the point of being really good but not dominant. The NFL has been striving for parity for years; maybe this is what that parity looks like. If we can continue to step up in the big moments, I’ll take it. Clearly the Coach is setting a great tone for the team and the players are responding to his leadership. It’ll be interesting to see where he fits in the Coach of the Year results.

Now, Let’s handle business the next two weeks and hopefully get that No. 1 slot in the NFC. SCHOOL!!!

— Brian in Houston, Texas

Thanks, Brian, for the Christmas wishes and for “cozying up” to the keyboard.

There were a few instances earlier this season of coaches expressing during media sessions that opponents were not doing what the Vikings most expected they’d do based off their film study/advance scouting.

Donatell has often said every game is different in the second half. All the prep work in the world can help, but there will come a time when adjustments are necessary within a game.

The 11 wins in one-score games is a sign of coaches finding just enough correct adjustments and players being able to implement them within a game.