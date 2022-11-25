Justin Jefferson breaks Randy Moss’s NFL record for receiving yards in his first 3 seasons

No one in NFL history has ever had more receiving yards in their first three seasons than Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings’ 23-year-old superstar receiver broke former Viking Randy Moss’ record of 4,163 yards on Thursday night against the Patriots. Moss did it in 43 starts; Jefferson did it in his 42nd career start. Jefferson, Moss, and Odell Beckham Jr. are the only three players to ever reach 4,000 receiving yards in their first three seasons.

Bengals second-year receiver Ja’Marr Chase — Jefferson’s teammate at LSU — has a chance to get there next season. He’s already over 2,000 yards in 24 starts, but has missed some time this season. Jefferson will continue adding to his record total over the final six-plus games of this regular season.

