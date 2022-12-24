Justin Jefferson breaks Randy Moss’ Vikings season yardage record, Calvin Johnson’s NFL record next?

Justin Jefferson was well aware when he passed Randy Moss for the Minnesota Vikings’ single-season receiving record. He passed Moss with a catch in the first quarter near the Vikings sideline, and made sure someone got the record-setting ball to save for him.

That’s understandable. Anytime you pass a Legend like Moss for any record, it’s special. But there’s another, bigger record that Jefferson might get.

Calvin Johnson has the NFL record with 1,964 receiving yards. They set that record in 2012. Jefferson, who came into Sunday’s game with 1,623 yards, has a good shot at it.

Of course, Jefferson has an extra game to get there, and maybe to 2,000. Johnson set the record for the Detroit Lions in 16 games, and Jefferson will get 17 health permitting. It won’t take that much away from the moment, if Jefferson gets there.

Jefferson was close to Johnson’s pace through 14 games. Jefferson had 1,623 yards; Johnson had 1,667 through 14 games in his record-setting season. Johnson went for 225 yards in his 15th game. The way the Vikings use Jefferson, he has a shot at a game like that down the stretch too.

Jefferson is already on pace for some great numbers. Moss was one of the all-time greats and made the Hall of Fame. The same can be said for Johnson. Jefferson hasn’t filled out a Hall of Fame resume yet, but he’s on his way to it.