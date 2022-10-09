Justin Jackson has big block on former Duke player

The NBA is just a little over a week away from the start of the regular season, so the preseason schedule is in full swing. This also means players are fighting to make regular season rosters, as is the case with one former UNC basketball player.

Over the weekend, Justin Jackson made a statement play for the Boston Celtics… and it happened against a former Duke player.

Playing the Charlotte Hornets, Celtics wing Justin Jackson had a nice Chase down block on Mark Williams. Not only was it a nice block and effort play, Jackson made sure to let Williams know about it after with a nice stare down.

DENIED BY JUSTIN JACKSON pic.twitter.com/QiP8VElcAi — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 8, 2022

In addition to his block, Jackson also had a nice game offensively. They scored 16 points and four rebounds. He also made four 3s in the Celtics’ win.

The 6-foot-8 wing is looking to make the final roster for the Celtics heading into the season and with his recent good play, he could be close to solidifying his spot on the roster. The Celtics are still looking for an additional wing to add some depth with the injury to Danilo Gallinari.

Jackson played in the Summer League for the Celtics and was on Boston’s roster last year as part of a 10-day contract before signing this training camp deal. They averaged 15 points per game in the Summer.

