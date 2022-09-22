Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen updates

Read ESPN’s Fantasy football Daily Notes every weekday to stay caught up on the news you need to know and get a head start on the Fantasy football content coming today and tomorrow to ESPN.com and the ESPN Fantasy App.

The news: Chargers QB Justin Herbert and WR Keenan Allen listed as limited in Wednesday’s practice.

What it means in fantasy: Herbert has fractured rib cartilage and is day-to-day, according to head coach Brandon Staley. Herbert participated in individual drills while Chase Daniels took first-team reps in team drills. Allen missed Week 2 due to a hamstring injury and also participated in individual drills. Herbert’s playing status will depend on him, according to Staley. It would be wise for Fantasy Managers to have a contingency plan. Carson Wentz, Jimmy Garoppolo and Jared Goff are three streaming options Managers with Herbert on their rosters should consider. Allen is likely to play, but it’s important to have a backup plan as well. Treylon Burks, Noah Brown and Sterling Shepard are all free agents you can add to your watch list.

The news: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) and WR Alec Pierce (concussion) returned to practice Wednesday.

What it means in fantasy: Matt Ryan was doing a happy dance in his head. Without his top two receivers against the Jaguars on Sunday, he had 1.8 Fantasy points. Pittman can be viewed as a low-end WR1 against the Chiefs this week after scoring 27.1 Fantasy points back in Week 1. Pierce shouldn’t be on anyone’s Fantasy Radar for Week 3.

The news: ESPN’s Nick Wagoner reported that George Kittle practiced Wednesday on a limited basis.

What it means in fantasy: The chances of Kittle playing against the Broncos on Sunday night are improving as he recovers from a groin injury. Kittle averaged 13.5 Fantasy points in 41 career games with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo under center.

The news: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the NFL upheld a one-game suspension for Buccaneers WR Mike Evans.

What it means in fantasy: Fantasy Managers are now waiting for updates regarding the status of Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee). It was recently reported that Cole Beasley would be added to the practice squad as a way for the team to add depth behind Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman and others. Fantasy Managers in 12-team or Deeper Leagues should have Gage and Perriman on their radar. The two can be viewed as flex options while Tom Brady is more of a QB2.

The news: Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ official site reports that RB James Conner is still day-to-day with an ankle injury.

What it means in fantasy: Conner was seen practicing Wednesday. While his participation is likely to be limited, he appears on track to play in Week 3. Conner does have a significant history of ankle issues. If they were to miss time, Eno Benjamin and Darrel Williams would form a committee in Week 3.

The news: Ravens RB JK Dobbins practiced in full Wednesday.

What it means in fantasy: Despite practicing in full last week, Dobbins was inactive for the Ravens’ second straight game. He has been itching to get back on the field since suffering a torn ACL last summer. He has said his LCL, hamstring, and meniscus were all affected. With Dobbins’ injury, it makes sense for the team to be extremely cautious. There is a good chance he will make his regular-season debut against the Patriots, but it’s unlikely he’ll have a major role in his first game back.

The news: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore remains day-to-day after not practicing Wednesday.

What it means in fantasy: This was confirmed by Coach Kliff Kingsbury. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported over the weekend that Moore could be out for a few more weeks because of a hamstring strain. In his absence, Greg Dortch will continue to fill the void and remain on Fantasy radars. Dortch has been the most consistent Offensive contributor so far. Through two games, he has averaged 6.5 targets and 14.4 Fantasy points, and he should see favorable coverage in Week 3 against the Rams since Marquise Brown will be battling it out with cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The news: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy did not practice Wednesday.

What it means in fantasy: Jeudy sustained a shoulder injury during Sunday’s game against the Texans. Kendall Hinton may be elevated from the practice squad if Jeudy does not play Sunday. KJ Hamler, who was limited in Wednesday’s practice, should be on your Fantasy radar. Hamler looks set to return to the lineup against the 49ers on Sunday night after missing Week 2 with a knee/hip injury. He’s available in 97% of ESPN leagues.

The news: Tashan Reed of the Athletic reported that Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow did not practice Wednesday.

What it means in fantasy: Renfrow suffered a concussion during Week 2’s game against the Cardinals. Mack Hollins would replace him in the starting lineup if he can’t play against the Titans in Week 3. Hollins had eight targets last week, and if Renfrow is out, he could replicate that against the Titans.

