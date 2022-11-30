Justin Fields Ranks in ESPN’s 25 Under 25 in the NFL

On Tuesday, ESPN released their 25 under 25 for the NFL as things currently stand. The ESPN+ article Ranks Justin Fields as the No. 21 players under 25 years of age. With that in mind, is that the right ranking for the Ohio State product?

Is that fair to Justin’s play? Well, there are only three quarterbacks on the list, four if you include honorable mentions, so that’s certainly one thing to keep in mind. Aside from Fields, Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa grace the list and Trevor Lawrence is listed as an Honorable mention.

What This Means for Fields

Hurts and Tagovailoa are No. 9 and No. 10, respectively, on the list. There is no doubt that both players have been very good. In addition, they were also selected in the draft the year before Justin Fields. What that should show is the third year is quite important for a young quarterback’s big step forward. Both have been Sensational this season and their step forwards should excite fans about Justin Fields’ trajectory.

Scroll to continue

As for Lawrence, he’s getting better and better, but still isn’t quite there yet. If anything, the Bears should look at the examples for Hurts and Tagovailoa compared to Lawrence. Why? Their teams went out and acquired elite receivers, and built around their quarterbacks while playing to their strengths. Now, they’re among the best in the league under 25 years of age. There is no reason that Justin Fields can’t join them there next season.

Is No. 21 Fair?

Truthfully, I think No. 21 is a fair place on this list. If you look at the rest of the list, there is a lot of talent under the age of 25 in the league. To be considered one of the elite quarterbacks in the early stages of their career is a compliment in itself.

“He’s doing more with less than anyone around the league.” That’s 100% true as indicated in the description for his ranking. Justin Fields is a true dual-threat. If given a dominant No. 1 to throw to, with Cole Kmet, Chase Claypool, and Darnell Mooney, and an improved Offensive line, Fields can take that Massive step in year three.

What we will say, Fields earning his respect despite the state of the team around him is quite a testament to his talent and upside. He’s growing into a leader, he’s a quality Talent with both his legs and arm, and he’s got what it takes to be THAT guy. That alone should be exciting for Bears fans. Add his presence on the list and the Bears can honestly say they have a legit QB in their organization.