Justin Fields left off the Pro Bowl roster viewed as snubbing

The Bears were shut out in voting for the Pro Bowl after the final voting from coaches and players was combined with the fan balloting.

It’s the first time since the 2017 season that the Bears didn’t put someone in the Pro Bowl. The 2017 season and this season are the only ones to make it since 1998 when they had no Pro Bowl players.

For some reason, disgust and anger being expressed over social media and in regular media that Justin Fields did not make it.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button