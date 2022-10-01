Justin Fields development, 2023 NFL Draft talk, and more

Three weeks into the 2022 NFL regular season and the Chicago Bears offense has struggled to put a consistent product on the field. In the middle of all this is a second-year quarterback Justin Fieldswith just 13 career starts, and has yet to play a full season since being drafted by the Bears franchise back in 2021.

The Bears woes on offense can’t all be blamed on Fields, whose supporting cast has failed him at times. While the Bears running game has been consistent, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet have been non-existent in the passing game, raising questions about whether or not both can be long-term building blocks for the Bears offense.

For this Episode of the Picks For Poles Podcast, hosts Usayd Koshul and Andrew Freeman sat down to discuss where the Bears went wrong with Fields development and what to do with the Bears 2023 first-round draft pick. Usayd and Andrew also discussed what to expect when the Bears take on the New York Giants in week 4.

Check out the latest Episode below, brought to you by the Bear Report and Bluewire Podcasts:

