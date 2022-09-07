Justin Fields, Bosa Brothers Among Eight Buckeyes Named NFL Team Captains for 2022 Season

At least eight former Ohio State players will serve as NFL team captains in 2022.

Justin Fields, Vonn Bell, Sam Hubbard, Joey Bosa, Corey Linsley, Nick Bosa, Terry McLaurin and Cameron Heyward are all among the players who have been announced as Captains by their respective NFL teams this week.

Fields will be a Captain for the Chicago Bears in just his second season as an NFL quarterback.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ Captains include two Buckeyes – three if you include Joe Burrow, who finished his college career at LSU but was back at Ohio State this past weekend for the Buckeyes’ season opener against Notre Dame.

The Los Angeles Chargers also have multiple Buckeye captains, as Joey Bosa and Corey Linsley are both among their team’s elected leaders.

Joey isn’t the only Bosa who will be an NFL team Captain this year, as Nick Bosa will be a first-time Captain for the San Francisco 49ers in his fourth season in the league.

Terry McLaurin, who is also entering his fourth NFL season, is a Captain for the Washington Commanders for a second consecutive year. Chase Young was also named by the Commanders as an alternate captain.

Cameron Heyward, who is entering his 12th NFL season, will be a Captain for the Pittsburgh Steelers for the eighth straight year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button