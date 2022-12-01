Justin Fields among NFL’s top 25 players under 25

Leading the way: With the Bears roster decimated by injuries, Coach Matt Eberflus regularly communicates with players to gauge team morale.

Key Veterans Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson sustained season-ending injuries last Sunday against the Jets, Fields continues to recover from his shoulder injury, and top Rookie draft picks Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker remain in concussion protocol.

“I have one-on-one conversations with pretty much everyone on the team,” Eberflus said. “I have a leadership council that I worked with [Wednesday] morning. We talk, we meet for 20 minutes. Many times because I’m here early, guys come in early, I’m talking to guys one-on-one. The one-on-one conversations are big. They’re important because you can look at a man in the eye and talk face-to-face, man-to-man. I think that’s an important piece to leadership. I think it’s an important piece to making sure the team morale is the right way, and really focusing on that is the way we do it.”

Impressive rookie: Eberflus has been pleased with the progress that left tackle Braxton Jones has made throughout his rookie season. The fifth-round pick from Southern Utah joined the No. 1 offense during the offseason program and has started all 12 games so far this season.