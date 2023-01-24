Just what is the Tennessee Triennial for Contemporary Art? – Arts Knoxville

Just what is the Tennessee Triennial for Contemporary Art?

Every three years, participating Tennessee museums, arts venues, and arts organizations curate and present exhibitions under a common theme designed to connect the exhibitions and promote the state’s existing visual contemporary art scene. This year’s theme for the Triennial is RE-PAIR, authored by Consulting Curator Dr. Maria Magdalena Campos-Pons. Participation came from curators from institutions in Memphis, Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga. Each of the four centers will enjoy a highlight weekend of scheduled events and receptions at participating venues.

Knoxville’s highlight weekend for Tennessee Triennial for Contemporary Art: RE-PAIR is now upon us: Thursday – Saturday, January 26-28. An overview itinerary of Knoxville events can be found here with a more detailed description here.

Knoxville’s participating Venues and artists are:

Big Ears Festival (Curator: Rachel Milford):

Lonnie Holley — A live musical performances and a site specific installation created during the week of The Big Ears Festival (March 27-April 2, 2023).

Knoxville Museum of Art (Curators: Kelsie Conley and Stephen Wicks)

Willie Cole, Katie Hargrave & Meredith Laura Lynn, Bessie Harvey, Lonnie Holley, Kahlil Robert Irving, Suzanne Jackson, Mary Laube, Annabeth Marks, Rosemary Mayer, Althea Murphy-Price, Betye Saar, and Faith Wilding

Tri-Star Arts (Curator: Brian R. Jobe): Kenturah Davis, Rubens Ghenov, Hank Willis Thomas

Also organized and curated by Tri-Star Arts is a work by Edra Soto, “Graft Knoxville”, 2022, University of Tennessee/GATOP Arboretum & Education Center, 2631 Riverside Drive.

