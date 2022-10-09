‘Just Praying He Can Find a Way to Walk’: Golf World Reacts to Latest Tiger Woods Sighting

It’s been three months since we last saw Tiger Woods in action. While there have been videos and images of the golf legend working his way back into the game, there have been no reports of his comeback just yet. However, in a pair of tweets that will delight fans, Woods was seen teeing it up on the short course at the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Looking healthy and pain-free, 46-year-old Tiger Woods played a few rounds of golf seemingly without a hitch. His chips and drives wowed the supportive crowd, which gathered in large numbers after watching the golf legend play.

Tiger Woods plays rounds at the Pebble Beach Golf Links

Above all, the footage also contained a video of Woods walking down a steep hill on the course, Visibly without any distress or help. Woods’ suffered grave injuries to his leg during an accident last year, and fears about his mobility have been raised over and over again.

However, the clip has brought peace to Tiger’s Legion of fans and has reassured them of an imminent comeback of their hero.

Evidently, the video made headway on social media, amassing likes and comments from netizens galore. Here’s a selection of those tweets.

Woods plays golf again and seems able to walk ok

The 15-time Major Championship Winner was involved in a serious car accident in his Genesis SUV in the wee hours of February 2021. The crash left Woods with “significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity” and had emergency surgeries for “open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portion of the tibia and fibula bones.”

Tiger Woods has endured many days in pain on the golf course Credit: 2008/Getty Images

In the days after the mishap, many feared whether the golf legend’s career had come to a cruel close. However, Woods started his rehab process and aimed for the 2022 Major Championships. Eventually, they contested in every one of them except the US Open, but couldn’t make a lasting impression.

More recently, Woods has been seen practicing a few holes under no visible discomfort. The crutches are long gone, and so is the compression sleeve on his right leg.

But the Burning question lingers – Woods can certainly play golf, but can he walk ok? Fans will be happy to see that seems to be the case.