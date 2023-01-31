Just one of the Vikings’ defensive issues, what can they do to improve their pass rush?

Think of the Vikings defense like a pie. Each slice represents a different facet of what collectively became a glaring problem.

There is a “coaching” slice, which explains why defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was fired. There is another dedicated to the secondary, which is why most mock drafts project the Vikings to pick a cornerback early.

But there’s another factor worth considering: the defense’s lackluster pass-rush production in 2022.

The Vikings’ new defensive coordinator will have a multitude of decisions to make, many of which will have an impact on the pass rush next season and beyond. There will be salary-cap decisions, moves in free agency and selections in the NFL Draft.

To begin our analysis, though, let’s take a look at the Vikings’ pass-rush rankings in 2022, per TruMedia. They were 21st in the league in sacks, 19th in pressure rate, 22nd in QB hits, 23rd in sack rate and 10th in PFF grade.

It’s important to note that NFL teams rush the passer differently. Some, for example, rely on schemes to wreak havoc on the quarterback. Others bank on their players using their special skill sets to apply pressure.

Coordinators such as Don “Wink” Martindale (Giants) and Lou Anarumo (Bengals) are notorious for sending blitzers from all areas. Their goal is to complicate the offense’s protection schemes.

For much of this season, Donatell operated differently. His idea was that the fewer Defenders you send at the passer, the more you’ll have to disguise your coverage scheme. The Vikings utilized a four-man pass rush on 76.6 percent of their defensive snaps against the pass, which was more than any team besides the Titans.

“We like our four-man rush,” Donatell said in December. “They have been so close so many times. We get a lot of hurries from this group.”

The numbers backed that claim. The Vikings ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing behind the Cowboys, Patriots and Titans. Hurries, however, come nowhere close to impacting games the way sacks do, as outlets like PFF have outlined. Still, as the season progressed, Donatell remained reluctant to send more pass rushers.

“If you can hold the coverage just a little bit longer,” he said in December, “a lot of those Rushes will work with four.”

It’s Insightful to compare Donatell’s approach to other Vic Fangio-inspired defenses. Brandon Staley, another Fangio disciple, designed the Chargers defense. The Chargers blitzed on almost 10 percent more of the snaps against passes than the Vikings.

Ejiro Evero, who worked under Staley with the Rams and was the Broncos’ defensive coordinator this season, rushed five defenders against passes more than any other coordinator in the NFL. Late in the season, in a conversation with The Athleticthey explained this strategy.

“Regardless of how it turns out, you have to affect the quarterback,” Evero said. “That’s the No. 1 deal in terms of stopping the pass game in the NFL. We have to pressure the quarterback, and I think it’s a credit to our secondary guys and the fact that we feel good about covering, which allows us to do those types of things.”

Did Donatell’s distrust of his defense’s coverage abilities prevent him from taking coverage Defenders and sending them at opposing quarterbacks? It’s possible.

Nevertheless, it’s worth digging into how the Vikings pass rushers fared individually in 2022:

Player Sacks Pressures Win rate 17th T-7th 12th 19th 4th 4th T-158th T-106th T-54th T-229th T-130th T-173rd T-96th T-86th T-74th T-96th T-209th T-111th

The sack and pressure rankings feature a sample size of 389 players, whereas the win rate numbers include 200 players. Both groups confirm what is obvious: Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith were the Vikings’ pass rush.

Separate their statistics over particular parts of the season, and you’ll find that Smith carried the load in the first half of the season. His 8.5 sacks tied for second in the NFL over the first nine weeks; his 46 pressures ranked first. Meanwhile, Hunter shouldered the burden in the second half. His 5.5 sacks in the final nine weeks ranked 18th in the NFL; his 37 pressures ranked eighth.

All of Hunter’s sacks happened on snaps that started with him lined up on the edge. Additionally, he amassed all of them with his hands on the ground before the snap. Smith, on the other hand, succeeded primarily from a stand-up position. They decimated Offensive linemen in multiple spots along the line of scrimmage. Neither player racked up a single sack on a stunt or twist.

These factors matter in the overall evaluation of this season. Working Mostly on their own, and despite often being outnumbered against opposing Offensive lines (with four rushers against five Offensive linemen), Smith and Hunter held their own.

Interestingly, as Mathematical studies have shown, pressure rates and pass-rush win rates are more correlated with future sack rates than sacks themselves. Both Hunter and Smith suggested by the totality of their seasons that they’re well-suited for the future.

As for Minnesota’s other defensive linemen? Not as much.

This brings us to the Vikings’ options for 2023. First off, the team has to hire a defensive coordinator. By bringing in Brian Flores, for example, the Vikings could install a system built on creating pressure avenues through personnel packages.

Then the franchise has contract decisions to make regarding Hunter and Smith. Both players have large cap hits. Cutting Smith, in particular, could save Ample money. Do the Vikings believe parting with one (or both) would benefit them in the long term?

Then, the conversation turns to the option of drafting pass-rushers both on the exterior, and, maybe more importantly, for the interior. In that case, the Vikings would have to weigh the level of need between those players and secondary contributors.

In 2022, the Vikings forced quarterbacks to get rid of the ball in 2.5 seconds or less more than every NFL team but the Titans and the 49ers. Good news, right? But on those plays, quarterbacks tallied a 77.1 percent completion percentage — second highest in the NFL — and 6.96 yards per play, which was third-most in the league.

Simply put, when opposing quarterbacks were forced to get rid of the ball quickly against the Vikings this season, they were able to move the football effectively. These numbers not only complicate the challenge of addressing each of the issues facing the Minnesota defense. They also underscore Coach Kevin O’Connell’s hope for his defense: to successfully marry quality pass rush with capable coverage.

(Photo of Za’Darius Smith: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)