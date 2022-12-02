“Just Make a Move or Shut Up”: NBA Fans Are Fed Up of “Arrogant” Lakers Weighing Up Different Trades

This season, it appears like the front office of the Los Angeles Lakers has been quite busy searching for potential trade deals. And as the team continues to struggle to perform on the court, the very next day a piece of trade news seems to come out from the Lakers’ side. However, apart from being interested in trade discussions, the Lakers have made no further actions so far. Once again, the Lakers were involved in a trade conversation that enraged Lakers fans online.

According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers are considering three different trade scenarios. The first option is to trade Russell Westbrook, while the second is to deal a package of Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, and picks. Furthermore, finding two different transactions is reportedly a third conceivable option.

As the news broke, fans were disappointed and came forward with their enraged views online. One of the fans calls the Lakers “arrogant,” while another fan criticized the team by saying, “Just make a move or shut up.”

Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:

The Los Angeles Lakers have been involved in numerous trade talks in order to fix the team’s shortcomings since the season began. Furthermore, they undoubtedly want to make LeBron James’ final years memorable, and the greatest way to make it memorable is certainly by winning another championship.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ trade plans

The one player who has likely always been in trade conversations is Russell Westbrook. The Lakers spent a lot of time in the off-season trying to find a trade for Westbrook. And now the nine-time All-Star is looking in good form, having averaged 15 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in 19 games so far. However, the Lakers’ current plan is to trade him either for a star player or for a Multiplayer haul.

Nov 26, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and forward Troy Brown Jr. (7) congratulate forward Wenyen Gabriel (35) after a three point shoot in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers will be looking for players who can fill the gaps in the team and upgrade the rotation and transition on the court. The Lakers currently have an 8-12 record for the season so far and sit 13th in the Western Conference table.

A season already full of ups and downs for Lakers fans could be in for more changes as trade Rumors continue to swirl around the 17-time NBA champions.

What do you think the Lakers should do right now? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.