Just in Year 4, West Bridgewater volleyball is a Division 5 contender

WEST BRIDGEWATER — Almost one year ago to the date, the West Bridgewater High girls volleyball team was content with sealing up the No. 21 seed in the Division 5 state tournament.

It was the first postseason appearance in the program’s four-year existence, so, yes, the 9-10 Wildcats were simply excited to receive the invitation.

But this year, a lot has changed and an ongoing 12-game winning streak is the culprit. West Bridgewater (14-2), now ranked No. 8 in Division 5 in the latest MIAA power rankings, has morphed itself into a true contender while savoring some of the program’s new heights in the process.

“The girls just decided that they were going to win,” third-year head Coach Karen Pennington said. “We talked a lot about doing firsts: last year was our first in postseason tournament play, so this year was (about getting) a winning record, the postseason and going further. And they’re doing amazing.”

