JUST IN: Steph Curry’s Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game

UPDATE: Steph Curry is now listed as questionable.

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry had been off to a Sensational start to the 2022-23 NBA season before injuring his shoulder on December 14 against the Indiana Pacers.

The two-time MVP has missed the last 11 games, but he is now listed as probable for Tuesday’s game (in San Francisco) against the Phoenix Suns.

