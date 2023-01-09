JUST IN: Steph Curry’s Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game

UPDATE: Steph Curry is now listed as questionable.

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry had been off to a Sensational start to the 2022-23 NBA season before injuring his shoulder on December 14 against the Indiana Pacers.

The two-time MVP has missed the last 11 games, but he is now listed as probable for Tuesday’s game (in San Francisco) against the Phoenix Suns.

Via Kendra Andrews of ESPN: “Stephen Curry is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against the Suns, per Warriors. The Warriors were Hopeful he’d return by this weekend.”

This is fantastic news for the Warriors because it means that he is more than likely going to play.

Through 26 games, Curry is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists.

The four-time NBA Champion is also shooting 50.0% from the field and 43.4% from the three-point range.

After a slow start to the season, the Warriors have been playing much better than of late.

Recently, they were on a five-game winning streak and have gone 6-4 in their last ten games (however, they have lost the previous two games).

Right now, the Warriors are 20-20 in 40 games, which has them tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

They are an outstanding 17-4 in 21 games at the Chase Center but just 3-16 in 19 games on the road.

Curry was the seventh-overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, and he has spent his entire career with the Warriors (he’s in his 14th season).

Over the last eight seasons, the Warriors have been to the NBA Finals six times (and won four titles in that span).