JUST IN: Report Surfaces About Harbaugh, Michigan Contract Negotiations

Another day, another layer to the Jim Harbaugh/NFL saga. According to a report that surfaced on Wednesday, Harbaugh was set to sign a contract extension with Michigan this week that would have made him one of the highest paid coaches in the Big Ten conference. And then, for some reason, things fell through – although it’s not entirely clear what went wrong. What is clear is that there seems to be some disconnect between Harbaugh and UM Athletic Director Warde Manuel, one that is resulting in the process becoming far more lengthy and difficult than necessary.

