JUST IN: Phil Mickelson Might Have Subtly Verified Latest Rumored LIV Golf Defector

Phil Mickelson is one of the finest golfers, now playing for LIV Golf. He holds an important place in the golf industry; every word of his mouth and action becomes the headline. The same happened recently, where a like from Mickelson became the verification of the information.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Many controversies have surrounded LIV since its inception. First, for hogging the skilled players of PGA and making them join the Saudi-backed circuit. And later, it was in the headlines because his players were struggling with the rights to play at significant and retain their ticket to the PGA tour.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Since the Golfers joined LIV, the commissioner of the American circuit prohibited any Saudi circuit player from participating in any major tournament. Only PGA players are eligible for the major tournaments. Also, the LIV players are not eligible to be part of OWGR either. LIV’s CEO, Greg Norman, has been trying to get their players eligible; however, that will take time.

Now another rumor has surfaced on the internet, and Phil Mickelson has put a stamp on it.

Did Phil Mickelson agree to a rumor?

The famous American instructor, Hank Haney, runs a podcast named, ‘The Hank Haney Podcast.’ He shares his direct and consequential opinion on the essential topics in the golf industry. Once on his podcast, he talked about a very bold and vocal player. The golfer criticized LIV. According to the player, LIV Golfers should refrain from playing PGAT and DPWT events. But later, they asked for $55 million earlier per year. However, LIV rejected it.

Later, ‘Flushing It’ mentioned the same thing in their post and asked people to guess who that player was. GroupChat Golf commented, “1000000% Billy Horschel.” However, the comment was unimportant until it received verification from the major Championship winner, Phil Mickelson. They liked the comment, which was speculated as agreeing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

They shared the comment liked by the pro golfer and said that Mickelson knows who that player was, for sure. They wrote captain, “I commented on this @flushingitgolf post that it’s definitely Billy Ho. Looks like @philmickelson might know something too.” We are curious to know if it was really Horschel or someone else. However, Mickelson’s liking the comment has undoubtedly turned some heads.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch this story- Golf World Disagrees With Phil Mickelson Over Latest LIV Golf Comments

What are your thoughts on this? Do you think it was Horschel? Or do you have other names in your head? Let us know in the comments below.