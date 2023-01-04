JUST IN: LIV Golf Defector Cameron Smith To Play For OWGR Points For The First Time In 4 Months

Cameron Smith was among many top PGA Tour Talent who left it for the newly founded LIV Golf. Although the Tour is currently preparing for its second season, Smith is ready to compete elsewhere. The Australian will return to somewhat similar conditions at the upcoming Saudi International, as he confirms his participation in the Asian Tour event.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Let’s take a look at what World number three is seeking at the tournament.

Cameron Smith confirms himself for Saudi International

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Smith surprised many by joining LIV Golf for a reported $100 million deal. He was considered a rising PGA Tour Talent by winning the hearts of many last season. However, following his move to the Saudi-backed Tour, fans of the American Tour were disappointed with the Aussie.

Oct 28, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cameron Smith plays his shot off the ninth tee box during the first round of the season finale of the LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Nevertheless, Cameron Smith will return to a similar PGA Tour banner next month at the Saudi International. Although the event takes place at the heart of LIV Golf’s source of funding, it is the Flagship tournament of the Asian Tour, which happens to be part of the International Federation of PGA Tour.

Although many may question his decision, the main objective behind Smith’s participation at the event is to earn OWGR points. Being World number three, it is quite evident he would like to maintain his position at the top. However, LIV Golf doesn’t fall under the criteria of the ranking system because of its 54-hole format, Smith will be seeking some points in the Royal Greens Golf Club next month.

Sep 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Dustin Johnson on the driving range prior to the final round of the Invitational Chicago LIV Golf tournament at Rich Harvest Farms. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Nevertheless, the 2022 British Open Winner won’t be the only Defector on the field in Jeddah on 4th February. Top Golfers such as Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka will also be competing at Saudi International to earn valuable OWGR points. LIV Golf defectors have been suffering due to the Tour’s inability to receive points in the world ranking.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, the LIV players have found a temporary solution to remain relevant in the world ranking by competing at the events of the Asian Tour or the European Tour. But with pressure mounting on the Tours to avoid the defectors from participating in the event, a new problem will soon arise for LIV Golf stars.

What are your thoughts on Smith’s decision? Let us know in the comments section below.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch this story – Golf World Disagrees With Phil Mickelson Over Latest LIV Golf Comments