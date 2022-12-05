JUST IN: LIV Golf Defector Brooks Koepka Suffers a Massive Setback in His Career for the First Time in 8 Years

Joining LIV Golf by leaving the PGA Tour behind helped Brooks Koepka become rich and put him in the top 5 of Forbes’ highest-paid golfers’ list of 2022. However, the lack of OWGR points is a setback all the LIV players have to face, and it has slowly started to affect the rankings of the American golfer.

According to a Twitter user with the username of @VC606, Koepka will lose his position from the top 50 on the OWGR standings. Notably, he was even ranked no. 1 on the world rankings and enjoyed the position for a total of 47 weeks.

“One Collateral damage coming from Adrian Meronk’s win at the #AustralianOpen is the fact that Brooks Koepka is now guaranteed to finish the year outside the Top 50 in the world,” the netizen’s tweet read. “…for the first time in eight years, since he first moved in (Nov 2014)… #OWGRHis latest tweet.”

After winning the ISPS HANDA Australian Open, Adrian Meronk jumped from no. 56 Thu 52. Koepka cannot play in any PGA Tour events due to his suspension, making him ineligible to earn any more OWGR points.

On the contrary, the DP World Tour has two more official tournaments to conduct before the end of December. And Meronk will jump to higher Ranks and push down the current world no. 48 Koepka if he makes the cut in these two events.

Fans have mixed reactions to the Unfortunate Fate of Brooks Koepka

Being a part of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, Brooks Try it is one of the players to get the most hatred from the PGA Tour fans. However, the tweet regarding him getting out of the top 50 OWGR standings got a mixed response from them.

While a few felt it would be unfortunate for such a good player to have such a low ranking, others were not worried about him. As the 4-time major champion, the last of them being in 2019 at the PGA Championship, he can play in the majors for some years.

Hence, many fans found watching over his OWGR points irrelevant. After all, he will get to play in the most prestigious events and earn more money than the Tour players by playing fewer events a season at the LIV events.

Notably, they earned $8,276,100 from the first seven LIV Golf Invitational Series events. And everyone on his team, Smash GC, earned $1,500,000 each by winning third place in the final team event in Miami.

Do you think Koepka would mind getting a lower rank on the OWGR standings, considering his LIV Golf earnings?