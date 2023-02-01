‘Just Go Away’: Bubba Watson’s Recent LIV Golf Admission Leaves the Golf World Fumed

LIV Golf has been on the hunt to get as many Talented players as they could to join the league. And for that, they used their infamous money-let strategies to lure in some of the best players. But for Bubba Watson, the reason for joining LIV Golf was a little family-oriented, according to what he said. However, fans are not ready to take that reason as an acceptable one to leave the PGA Tour.

Bubba Watson reveals why he joined LIV Golf

Former PGA Tour player, Bubba Watson, is not like other players who joined LIV Golf for big money! According to his recent statements, the golfer’s son played an important role in his decision to leave the PGA Tour. A Twitter post revealed how the former Masters Champion claimed that he joined the league for a special reason.

“I had surgery…and how I signed up with LIV is my 10-year-old son was sitting in the bed with me, and we were watching golf on the TV, and he knew the Aces — everybody knows the Aces, they keep winning,” Watson said. As per his claims, the golfer loves the team concept in LIV Golf. He said that his kids, who didn’t have an interest in golf before, started watching it due to LIV’s team events.

“They didn’t know individual names, they just knew the team names, and for a 10-year-old to never watch the game of golf but now watches it, now I knew that there was a product to be had,” Watson added. And they didn’t stop there. The professional even compared LIV Golf teams to the Yankees, Dallas Cowboys, and Kansas City Chiefs!

The Breakaway league rebel explained that colleges and high schools often follow team formats in golf. And so, it was a lot more relatable for the younger generation that way! But did he really join the league for this reason? What do the fans think about it?

Fans react to Bubba Watson’s LIV Golf claims

As expected, most fans were not ready to believe what the golfer had to say. His statements almost made it sound like LIV Golf was an American team. But fans highly disagreed with what he spoke:

While some even said that Watson was not even an American player anymore, let alone considering the team!

On the other hand, some simply didn’t care about what he had to say. And it was all due to the unacceptance of LIV from the fans.

Fans were definitely unhappy with the player drawing comparisons between the Saudi teams and the famous American football teams. Watson even said that he helped design the new logo for his team in the league. But fans simply don’t seem to care enough to talk about it!

What are your thoughts on his recent statements? Let us know in the comments down below.

