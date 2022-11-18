Just For Kids: Gift Ideas For The Young Fan!

From player action figures to a jumbo plush mascot — these are the best gifts to shop for the Younger fans heading into the holiday season .

NBA2K23:

NBA 2K23 is the latest title in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series, delivering an industry-leading sports video game experience.

NBA 2K23 Standard Edition for $59.99 or the NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition for $99.99.

NBA FUNKO Vinyl Gold:

Score a slam dunk for your NBA collection with these new Funko GOLD figures. GOLD is the perfect way to commemorate some of your favorite, legendary NBA players in your collection, and each figure comes in a sleek, display-ready box that is easy to stack with other GOLD collectibles. There’s a 1 in 6 chance you may find the Chase variant of these players in their City Edition uniform.

$25.

POP NBA Cover:

Commemorate an iconic sports Magazine cover for your NBA collection with the NBA SLAM Pop! Magazine Covers. Each collectible features an NBA Pop! figure along with the matching SLAM cover art, and comes prepackaged in a protective case that can be hung on your wall!

$20.

Hasbro Starting Line-Up- Series 1

Starting Lineup is Bouncing back into action with a game-changing line of NBA action figures. This figure features premium design and detail, bringing the Legacy of the original 1980s Kenner Starting Lineup figures to today’s fans and collectors. Figure comes loaded with accessories, including extra hands, a flight stand, and an exclusive Panini basketball trading card that can only be found with Starting Lineup 6-inch figures.

Thanks to modern design and detailing, photoreal technology, and premium articulation, the latest Starting Lineup figures will have fans cheering as they celebrate some of their favorite NBA players with super accurate details and portraits in iconic poses right out of the game!

$49.99.

Chibi NBA Basketball Plushies:

We craft your favorite sports team into plush toys with personality – for fun that lasts. This Kuricha basketball plushie is great because it is sewn by hand with super-soft fabric and can sit anywhere you put them because of its bean bag bottom. Inspired by Japanese Chibi artwork, each Kuricha plush is uniquely designed to capture your favorite team.

$19.99.

NBA Jumbo Plush Mascot

This 20″ Plush Figure is the perfect toy for your young fan. Bleacher Creatures takes your favorite character and transforms him into a lovable character, encouraging fun, inspiration and play. Bleacher Creatures are officially licensed true-to-life 10″ plush figures that stand on their own and make the perfect gift. Bleacher Creatures turn the Greatest Athletes and entertainment icons into characters, even friends, whom you can hang out with anytime, anywhere.

$59.99.