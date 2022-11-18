Just for him: Best gift ideas for him this holiday season

For the men in your life, check out these gift picks just for him this holiday season.

NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 Standard Edition: $59.99

NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition: $99.99

Rise to the occasion in NBA 2K23. Showcase your Talent in MyCAREER. Pair All-Stars with Timeless Legends in MyTEAM. Build your own Dynasty in MyGM, or guide the NBA in a new direction with MyLEAGUE. Take on NBA or WNBA teams in PLAY NOW and feel true-to-life gameplay. How will you Answer the Call? Shop here.

New Era NBA Authentics: Statement Edition

The NBA Statement Series 9FIFTY Snapback features an embroidered team wordmark at the front panels with a team patch at the right-wear side. Additional details include the official NBA Logoman above a snapback closure at the rear and a gray undervisor.

Available Now For $36.99. Shop here is New Era.

Nike NBA City Edition Jerseys

Nike, the NBA and its teams Unveiled the 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms, which represent the stories, history and heritage that make each franchise unique – honoring the inherent bond between, court, community and culture. The uniforms are available for sale at NBAStore.com, Nike.com and select Retailers globally.

Available Now For $120.00 is NBA.com

HUGO Boss Men’s Hoodie

A regular-fit Hoodie by BOSS Menswear, detailed with Collaborative branding at the chest. Featuring solid trims and exclusive labeling, this hooded sweatshirt is patterned with a camouflage motif inspired by the texture of a basketball. The French Terry is made from pure cotton for comfort. Co-branded dynamic casualwear part of a limited-edition Capsule collection in Collaboration with the NBA.

Tommy Jeans & NBA

Get in the stands and rep your favorite team with our classic logo tee. Made from soft cotton jersey, and cut in an easy fit. A courtside collection, created in Collaboration with the NBA.

NBA Crosstown Script ’47 Hitch

NBA Crosstown Script ’47 Hitch — The Crosstown Script ’47 Hitch is a structured and curved adjustable with raised and flat embroidery on the front, flat embroidery on the side, a plastic snap closure NBA Crosstown Script ’47 Hitch, and a nylon rope along the visor. Made from garment washed cotton twill.

Hasbro Starting Lineup – Series 1

8 NBA Superstar action figures

LeBron James

Jayson Tatum

Trae Young

And Morant

Joel Embiid

Luka Doncic

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Stephen Curry

Taylor Made Golf – Driver & Putter Heads

Chicago Bulls Driver & Putter Head Cover

Philadelphia 76ers Driver & Putter Head Cover

Golden State Warriors Driver & Putter Head Cover

Phoenix Suns Driver & Putter Head Cover

All Driver Head Covers Available For: $99.99

All Putter Head Covers Available For: $89.99

Flex NBA One-Player Starter Set

Exclusive Artist Edition: $39.99

Flex NBA Expansion Sets: $25.98 ($12.99 each)

Nikola Jokic MVP Limited-Edition Set: $129.00

HUGO Boss Men’s Puffer Jacket

An oversize-fit puffer jacket with a water-repellent finish by BOSS Menswear. Offering the choice of a plain or basketball-camouflage design, this reversible jacket has detachable sleeves for even further versatility. Embroidered branding and special labeling add exclusive touches at each side. Co-branded dynamic casualwear part of a limited-edition Capsule collection in Collaboration with the NBA.

Los Angeles Lakers Superior ’47 Lacer

Los Angeles Lakers Superior ’47 Lacer Hood – The ’47 Superior Lacer Hood is a hockey-inspired silhouette made from Midweight fleece with a thermal lined hood and twill appliques on the body, shoulders, and sleeves.

