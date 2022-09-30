JU’s 75th college basketball season starts at Duke

Jacksonville University’s Diamond Anniversary in men’s basketball will include two games against ACC powers and a mix of mid-majors leading up to an expanded ASUN schedule.

As was previously announced last spring, the Dolphins will open its 75th season of basketball at Duke on Nov. 7, their first game against the Blue Devils and their first game at the famous Cameron Indoor Arena. It will mark the first game for Duke since the retirement of legendary Coach Mike Krzyzewski, with former Blue Devils player Jon Scheyer taking over.

The other huge game on the Dolphins’ non-league schedule is Dec. 27 when they played Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind. JU has faced the Irish only once before, losing 100-74 on Dec. 20, 2018.

JU’s home opener will be Nov. 11 at 2 pm against Johnson University of Kissimmee, where the Dolphins will be trying to extend their home winning streak to 16 games.

Jacksonville also will play home non-conference games against Voorhees (Nov. 20), Trinity Baptist (Dec. 3) and Charleston Southern (Dec. 17) but face tough tests on the road at Campbell (Nov. 23), VCU (Dec. . 7), UNC-Wilmington (Dec. 10) and Louisiana-Monroe (Dec. 20).

JU opens its ASUN schedule on Dec. 31 at Florida Gulf Coast and plays its first conference game at home on Jan. 2 against Jacksonville State.

The Dolphins will play 18 conference games, including new members Austin Peay and Queens. The River City Rumble against North Florida will come in back-to-back games on Feb. 2 at Swisher Gym and Feb. 4 at UNF Arena.

JU is coming off its best season since 1985-86, going 21-10 under first-year Coach Jordan Mincy. The Dolphins reached the ASUN Championship game and Mincy was voted the nation’s top first-year Coach in NCAA Division I.

The Dolphins return six key players from last year’s team, guards Kevion Nolan, Gyasi Powell of Jacksonville and Jordan Davis, and frontcourt players Mike Marsh, Bryce Workman and Osayi Osifo.

Added to the mix will be former Florida and Illinois center Omar Payne and freshman guard Josiah Sabino of Orange Park.

JU was fourth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing only 59.3 points per game.

Jacksonville University men’s basketball schedule

Nov. 7: at Duke, 7 p.m

Nov. 11: Johnson (Fla.), 2 p.m

Nov. 20: Voorhees (SC), 2 p.m

Nov. 23: at Campbell, 4 p.m

Nov. 30: at UAB, TBA

Dec. 3: Trinity Baptist, 4 p.m

Dec 7: at Virginia Commonwealth, TBA

December 10: at UNC-Wilmington, 4 p.m

December 17: Charleston Southern, 4 p.m

December 20: at Louisiana-Monroe, 1 p.m

December 27: at Notre Dame, TBA

December 31: at Florida Gulf Coast, 1 p.m

Jan. 2: Jacksonville State, 7 p.m

Jan. 5: at Stetson, 7 p.m

Jan. 7: Lipscomb, 6 p.m

Jan. 12: at Kennesaw State, 7 p.m

Jan. 14: at Jacksonville State, 5 p.m

Jan. 19: Liberty, 7 p.m

Jan. 21: Queens, 6 p.m

Jan. 26: at North Alabama, 7 p.m

Jan. 28: at Central Arkansas, 4 p.m

February 2: North Florida, 7 p.m

February 4: at North Florida, 5 p.m

February 9: Stetson, 7 p.m

February 11: Florida Gulf Coast, 4 p.m

February 16: at Austin Peay, 8 p.m

February 18: at Lipscomb, 5 p.m

February 22: Bellarmine, 7 p.m

February 24: Eastern Kentucky, 7 p.m

