JU’s 75th college basketball season starts at Duke

Jacksonville University’s Diamond Anniversary in men’s basketball will include two games against ACC powers and a mix of mid-majors leading up to an expanded ASUN schedule.

As was previously announced last spring, the Dolphins will open its 75th season of basketball at Duke on Nov. 7, their first game against the Blue Devils and their first game at the famous Cameron Indoor Arena. It will mark the first game for Duke since the retirement of legendary Coach Mike Krzyzewski, with former Blue Devils player Jon Scheyer taking over.

