Jury Deliberating in Texas Murder Trial of Former NBA Player Andre Emmett – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

A Dallas County jury will continue deliberating the Fate of a man Accused of Killing former professional basketball player Andre Emmett Friday morning.

Testimony in the Murder trial wrapped up Thursday afternoon and the jury was handed the case. At 5 pm they were sent home for the day and planned to resume deliberations at 9 am

Emmett’s death was captured on a home surveillance camera on Sept. 23, 2019. He was sitting in his vehicle outside his home at about 2:30 am when Investigators said two people approached him and tried to rob him, police said. Emmett was shot, police said, as he ran away. The final moments of 37-year-old Emmett’s life were captured on home surveillance cameras outside of his Old East Dallas condo.

Police said a passer-by called 911 after finding Emmett several hundred feet from his home.

Larry Jenkins was Accused of Killing Emmett after a witness told Dallas Police he was the person who pulled the trigger. Two other men, Michael Lucky and Keith Johnson are also charged with capital murder in Emmett’s slaying.

Emmett’s family said he was a talented basketball player, but he was most proud of being a family man and father to two little girls, ages 2 and 3.

“His girls were and are his life,” said his sister, Sasha Emmett. “They don’t really know what’s going on, but they were with him all the time and he’s going to be absent in their life now.”

Emmett was a standout player at Dallas Carter High School who went on to play at Texas Tech and in the NBA with the Grizzlies and Nets.