Jurgen Klopp says two-goal Mo Salah will be remembered as ‘one of the best Strikers you EVER saw’

Jurgen Klopp hailed Mo Salah as one of the truly great Strikers and said football fans in the future will one day reflect on his incredible statistics and appreciate just how special he has been.

Salah scored twice in a 2-1 win at Tottenham, clinching Liverpool’s first Premier League away win of the season and taking his personal tally to 14 in all competitions.

‘When you look back, everybody will remember one of the best strikers you ever saw because the numbers will be absolutely insane,’ said Klopp. ‘They scored two goals and played like a real team player. Top performance and outstanding attitude.’

Mohamed Salah has been hailed as a ‘real team player’ after his two goals against Tottenham

Salah fired Liverpool into an early lead, and then pounced on a mistake by Eric Dier to double the advantage five minutes before half time.

‘We were lucky in the first half,’ said Salah. ‘We played quite well and managed to score two goals. We did well to get the three points. It is always a tough opponent. I’m focused on making a difference and managed to do so.’

Spurs pulled one back through Harry Kane but Liverpool survived late pressure, protected the lead and moved up to eighth.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it was a ‘big, absolutely big’ win for his side in north London

‘This was big, absolutely big,’ said Klopp. ‘It was a tough game for everybody, a brilliant first half, with good football and world-class goals, then Tottenham coming back, taking a lot of risk.

‘It became pretty direct, they switched the sides, crossed the ball early and that makes it very difficult. We had counter-attacking moments and if you can score the third that changes the whole game but we couldn’t.

‘Then Tottenham scored their goal and we had to keep fighting. People who follow us know in our best spells if you want to win an away game, this is how you have to do it.’