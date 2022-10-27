Jurgen Klopp discusses Darwin Nunez’s miss and goal in Ajax win
Jurgen Klopp has discussed Darwin Nunez’s performance in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Ajax, exclaiming that the forward had a ‘really good game’.
The summer signing scored a wonderful header in the second half to make it 2-0 to the Reds but really should have doubled their lead earlier as he hit the post with the goal gaping from six-yards out after being squared the ball by Roberto Firmino .
Speaking after the game to BT SportKlopp said that he, nor Nunez, could believe that Firmino opted to pass the ball when he could’ve scored himself:
“We had a tough half an hour where Ajax made a lot of pressure and did really well, and we needed to defend with a lot of passion in those moments but that’s fine – it’s an away game in the Champions League, that’s what can happen and you have to get through these phases.
“We obviously had our chances as well and then we scored a goal that was absolutely exceptional and after that a situation which probably explains Bobby Firmino in a nutshell because how can he pass that ball?
“I think Darwin was surprised as well, but it was a great situation and we could have scored there. 2-0 before half-time would’ve been great but then second half we had a really good start, scored two wonderful goals, and controlled the game from then on.”
When asked about the chance Nunez did put away, Klopp replied: “Really good game [for Nunez]. They helped with defending and they played with a big heart.”
Klopp was also questioned about the game being a reaction to the weekend’s disappointing result, replying: “No, we don’t have to talk about that all of the time – it’s clear. We are through to the knockout stages and I will never take that for granted, it’s a really big one and really helpful.
“For the club it’s important, for everybody it’s important and of course it gives a lift. We all feel great. Exhausted but great.”