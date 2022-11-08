Jupiter, Lake Mary win weather-shortened Class 3A state golf tournaments

The Jupiter High School boys and Lake Mary High girls won the Class 3A state golf Championships on Tuesday at the Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills after Florida High School Activities Association officials shortened the tournaments from 18 to 36 holes because of the approach of Subtropical Storm Nicole.

Jackson Klauk of Nease tied for second individually with a 71 and Fleming Island’s Tyler Mawhinney and Colton Swartz, and Bartram Trail’s Brody Stevenson tied for seventh with 73s.

