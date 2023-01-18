Junshi’s toripalimab meets main goal of late-stage study in lung cancer subtype

Sean Anthony Eddy

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (OTCPK:SHJBF) said its medicine toripalimab met the main goal of event-free survival (EFS) in a phase 3 trial to treat patients with a type of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The study, dubbed Neotorch, evaluated toripalimab, in combination

