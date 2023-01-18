Junshi’s toripalimab meets main goal of late-stage study in lung cancer subtype

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (OTCPK:SHJBF) said its medicine toripalimab met the main goal of event-free survival (EFS) in a phase 3 trial to treat patients with a type of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The study, dubbed Neotorch, evaluated toripalimab, in combination with platinum-containing Doublet Chemotherapy versus placebo in combination with platinum-containing Doublet Chemotherapy as Perioperative therapy for operable patients with NSCLC.

Junshi said that the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) determined that the main goal of EFS (length of time after therapy that a patient remains free of certain complications or events) met the pre-defined efficacy boundary.

The safety data of toripalimab was in line with known risks, with no new safety signals seen, according to the company.

Junshi added that it will communicate with regulatory authorities regarding matters related to a Supplemental new drug application in the near future.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) and Junshi’s application for toripalimab is under review in the US to treat a type of nasopharyngeal cancer. The FDA was expected to make a decision on the application in December 2022 but could not as the agency was unable to conduct a site inspection of Junshi’s manufacturing facility in China due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions in China then.

Junshi also has a Licensing agreement with London-based Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:HKMPF) (OTCPK:HKMPY) for toripalimab in the Middle East and North Africa.