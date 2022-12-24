Junior Tuihalamaka Embraces New Opportunity For Notre Dame Defense

Notre Dame freshman Junior Tuihalamaka is ready for a new challenge. The California native came to Notre Dame as a middle linebacker prospect, but he is currently working into the “Vyper” defensive end rotation as the Fighting Irish prepare for their Dec. 30 Gator Bowl against South Carolina.

Tuihalamaka arrived on Notre Dame’s campus nearly a year ago as a spring semester early enrollee. First-year Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden had him work at linebacker, but also had him cross-training at the Vyper position, which is where Tuihalamaka envisions his future at Notre Dame.

“Probably Vyper,” Tuihalamaka said recently when asked where he will likely play in the future. “I mean, if the team needs me at middle linebacker, I’ll be ready. Golden’s always preparing me for any situation, keeping me versatile. I like to be able to experience different positions.”

Head Coach Marcus Freeman had several defensive players cross-training at various positions in his only season as defensive coordinator before becoming head coach a year ago. He and Golden have continued with that philosophy in Golden’s first season as defensive coordinator.

The Irish have veteran linebackers JD Bertrand, Marist Liufau and Jack Kiser all returning next year. Young players like Jaylen Sneed and Prince Collie are pushing for playing time, while fellow freshman Nolan Ziegler and incoming high school Butkus Award Winner Drake Bowen will pack the linebacker room next season.

Irish Breakdown Publisher Bryan Driskell noted when Tuihalamaka signed that he could potentially fit on the edge.

“Tuihalamaka is a strong Blitzer inside, and he has traits that should allow him to be an effective edge rusher, which adds versatility to his game,” Driskell wrote on signing day last year.

The glut of linebackers along with Veteran Isaiah Foskey leaving for the NFL creates more immediate opportunity at the Vyper position.

“Whatever will help the team,” Tuihalamaka remarked. “I’m willing to play whatever they feel comfortable that I should be playing at my best potential. Vyper is pretty fun. I’ve been playing it, just little by little understanding what I can do better, little things.”

The Granada Hills, Calif product began getting more reps at Vyper Midway through this season and had the benefit of having Foskey, the program’s all-time sack record holder, mentoring him along the way.

“A lot,” Tuihalamaka said when asked how much Foskey has helped his development. “I mean, during practice, after practice, or on our own time, just teaching me …. just little things, understanding how reading the tackle, from understanding it’s not just reading the line, but just like the whole field, just getting the whole feeling of, oh, this could be a pass or this could be run game. Understanding to take the right steps and just helping me on the little things.”

At 6-2, Tuihalamaka is two inches shorter than Foskey, but he is also a shade taller than fellow Vyper Justin Ademilola. His current weight is listed at 239 pounds, but he thinks he can pack on an additional five to 10 pounds of muscle in the offseason.

“Oh, yeah, definitely,” Tuihalamaka said. “I mean, (football performance Coach Matt) Balis will definitely get me ready, especially the weight room program they have us doing, especially still during the season. I’ll be ready. I’ll get to whatever size they need me to play at that position.”

The true freshman played in all 12 games this season, predominantly on special teams. He made his first career start at linebacker against Navy’s triple option offense on Nov. 12. He has a total of six tackles, with three of them coming against Boston College.

Scroll to Continue

He laughed when asked about going up against two of the best young Offensive tackles in the country, Joe Alt and Blake Fisher, in practice as he works to hone his skills at a new position.

“When I’m getting down, I just know that I’m competing with the best,” Tuihalamaka remarked. “Just knowing that every rep that I get, making sure that I get better off of that and knowing that I’m going to make sure they get better as well.”

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board – Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board – Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees – Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees – Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @SeanStires

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter