Junior Tuihalamaka Embraces New Opportunity For Notre Dame Defense

Notre Dame freshman Junior Tuihalamaka is ready for a new challenge. The California native came to Notre Dame as a middle linebacker prospect, but he is currently working into the “Vyper” defensive end rotation as the Fighting Irish prepare for their Dec. 30 Gator Bowl against South Carolina.

Tuihalamaka arrived on Notre Dame’s campus nearly a year ago as a spring semester early enrollee. First-year Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden had him work at linebacker, but also had him cross-training at the Vyper position, which is where Tuihalamaka envisions his future at Notre Dame.

