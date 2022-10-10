Junior Jazz Is Back And Ready For A Great Season

It’s that time of the year again!

With the NBA season set to begin in a week, players are hard at work preparing for the upcoming year.

But they aren’t the only ones ready for what’s coming next.

Junior Jazz is back and bigger than ever — with this season expected to have a different theme in Honor of the NBA All-Star game coming to Salt Lake City in February.

Junior Jazz participants will receive a reversible jersey, a Jazz team photo, and a Jazz player card with information about a Jazz player. The new jersey colors will be Purple Mountain on one side and the new black with yellow numbering on the other.

One really cool aspect of this season is that all jersey numbers will be tied to former Jazz players who were All-Stars throughout their careers.

Players can be running around with #12 on their back, dishing out assists like John Stockton, or grabbing rebounds with #32 on their back, like Karl Malone. They’ll be able to knock down three-pointers like Donovan Mitchell or block shots like Rudy Gobert, honoring the past Jazz greats while looking towards the future.

Junior Jazz is the longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, impacting the lives of over 60,000 kids every season. In six states (Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Arizona, and Nevada), individual programs are managed through their respective recreation centers, allowing kids to play anywhere.

While everybody likes to win, Junior Jazz goes far beyond the scoreboard and the results. It emphasizes the development of teamwork and fundamental basketball skills that will continue to translate as the kids get older.

One of the greatest aspects of Junior Jazz is their inclusion of the Lead Together Initiative, which seeks to Empower Athletes through its five core values; Respect, Leadership, Sportsmanship, Kindness, and Positivity.

To conclude its season, Junior Jazz hosts a Lead Together winners party at Vivint Arena annually.